Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.95 Billion Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.42% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $1,946,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 350,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,769 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $8,867,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 43.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $110.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $159.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average is $111.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.