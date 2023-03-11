Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,780,935 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $2,210,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,202,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,045,000 after acquiring an additional 838,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.