Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 917,225 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 917,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.97% of Delta Air Lines worth $1,974,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after buying an additional 2,466,400 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after buying an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,799 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,925,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.2 %

DAL opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

