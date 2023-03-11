Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 131,997 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $2,026,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,464 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 997,275 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BR opened at $136.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

