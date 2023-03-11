Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 19,787 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $2,171,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $261.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.64.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

