Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.53% of Lululemon Athletica worth $1,970,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.10.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $296.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.61.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.