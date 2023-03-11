Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,620,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.99% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $2,175,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH opened at $222.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.31. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

