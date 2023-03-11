Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 638,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.92% of Southwest Airlines worth $2,000,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,492 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,869,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 478,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

