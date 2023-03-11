Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 290,865 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Aptiv worth $2,302,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $111.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $129.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,024,121. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

