Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,387 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $27,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $288.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

