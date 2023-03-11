Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

