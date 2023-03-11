Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MLAB opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.04. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $268.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.68%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $441,399.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,002.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total transaction of $300,548.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $441,399.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,002.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,071 shares of company stock worth $994,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

