Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $109.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.64.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

