Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $204.64 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,747,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,640,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Trading Down 4.7 %

PARA stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

