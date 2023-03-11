Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 18,491 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,491 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,470,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 917,680 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,330,000 after purchasing an additional 959,297 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $65.14 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -407.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $545,600.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,272.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,281 shares of company stock valued at $37,984,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

