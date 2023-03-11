Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 78 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.7% in the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.9% in the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PSA opened at $281.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.80. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

