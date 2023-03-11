Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 5,537 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.