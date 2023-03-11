Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5,124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $43,458,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,871,000 after purchasing an additional 289,733 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 253.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,361,000 after acquiring an additional 213,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $122.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.93%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

