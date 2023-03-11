Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Petrus Trust Company LTA’s Largest Position

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 527,915 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 7.6% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,764.0% during the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 58,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 55,636 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,182.5% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,902.8% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,155 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.3% during the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,990.1% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 248,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 237,043 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

