Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,416 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,588,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,814,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,268,000 after buying an additional 91,718 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

WDAY opened at $178.27 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $181,859.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,152,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,814 shares of company stock valued at $19,999,462. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

