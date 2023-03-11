Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 86.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ExlService by 467.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andreas Fibig bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andreas Fibig bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $129,620.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,904.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,449,848. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.83.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.02. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.50 and a 12 month high of $191.18.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

