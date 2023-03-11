Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 2,282 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.43. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

