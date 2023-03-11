Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SIVB shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $106.04 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.