ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

ANSYS stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $328.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

