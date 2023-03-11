Poehling Capital Management INC. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,764.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,636 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.