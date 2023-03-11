Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 102,523 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

