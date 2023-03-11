Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 3,730 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $3,024,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $1,493,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 44.1% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Waters by 380.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.00.

WAT opened at $304.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.25 and a 200 day moving average of $317.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

