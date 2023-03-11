Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of Ingredion worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,120 shares of company stock worth $713,497 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $95.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $105.24.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

