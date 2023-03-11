Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $22.88. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 62,706 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,860,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 353,337 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,788,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 261,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

