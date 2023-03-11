Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 274.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.67% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $22,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

