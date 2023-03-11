Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 302,945 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,945 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.29% of Qiagen worth $27,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,487,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,245,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,258,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,960 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,865,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,846,000 after acquiring an additional 367,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.35) to €54.60 ($58.09) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.