JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 9,569,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 8,062,278 shares.The stock last traded at $43.53 and had previously closed at $46.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BOCOM International cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

JD.com Price Performance

Institutional Trading of JD.com

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,911,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,629,000 after buying an additional 1,331,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.