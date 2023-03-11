International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Trading 6.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. International Money Express traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.62. 63,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 358,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $910.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

