Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,147 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $75,699.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

