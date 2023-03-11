Twinbeech Capital LP Raises Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1,088.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $26,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $105.02 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $126.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

