Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 476.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 135,305 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Arconic by 74.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 633,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after buying an additional 271,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,979,000 after buying an additional 992,501 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Arconic Stock Performance

NYSE ARNC opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

