76,023 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 76,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Loews by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Loews by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:L opened at $57.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,676 shares of company stock worth $2,166,036 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

