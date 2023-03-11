Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 40,393 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 173.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

