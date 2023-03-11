136,154 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Affirm by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $288,865.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,714.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $668,315 over the last three months. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affirm Trading Down 8.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

