Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 109,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Verint Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

VRNT opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $225.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $79,627.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

