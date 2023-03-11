Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 526,900 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.61% of Wayfair worth $21,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $130.58.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $113,490.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $55,675.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,026.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $113,490.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,523 shares of company stock worth $1,949,558. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on W. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

