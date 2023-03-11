Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 6,900 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $21,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,859 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 193,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 93,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,237 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BIO opened at $478.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.39 and its 200 day moving average is $437.73. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $607.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading

