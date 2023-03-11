58,674 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $2,362,666.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $498,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $12,966,626. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of DLB stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.41.
Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.
Dolby Laboratories Company Profile
Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.
