Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 50,900 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.33% of Allegion worth $26,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,802,000 after buying an additional 127,546 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,469,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,469,000 after purchasing an additional 223,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,707,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.01. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

