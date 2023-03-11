Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 10,700 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.96% of Jackson Financial worth $23,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 154,823 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

