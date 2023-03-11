Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.68% of Haemonetics worth $25,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 405,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,055,000 after buying an additional 88,354 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 115,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 90,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

