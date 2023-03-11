Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $25.65 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of J. M. Smucker worth $25,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $147.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average is $148.11. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

