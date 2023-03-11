Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $24,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,161,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,016,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,501,000 after buying an additional 715,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,776,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,619,000 after acquiring an additional 614,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $10,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. Mizuho cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.