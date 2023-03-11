Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $30.36 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $30,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $137.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.12. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $158.61.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

