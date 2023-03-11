Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.69% of Fluor worth $24,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 91.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

